Georgia Aquarium to reopen on June 15 after two-month COVID-19 closure

Georgia Aquarium has announced it will reopen to the public on June 15 after shutting its doors for two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As with all other re-openings, there will be state-mandated guidelines for social distancing.

Tickets will be available in two-hour blocks: 9 a.m. to noon, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and must be reserved online at georgiaaquarium.org. The aquarium will close for an hour between blocks for cleaning and sanitizing. There will only be a limited number of guests allowed in during each block to maintain social distancing.

All visitors must consent to a contactless temperature scan prior to entering the building. Any person exhibiting a fever (temperature of 100.4° or higher) will not be permitted entry. All guests are are urged to ware masks, which will also be available upon entry.

All unique experiences are temporarily suspended and the main entrance of the aquarium will be closed. Visitors will be assigned an entrance area during ticket purchase. All tickets are $32.95, with children under age 3 free.