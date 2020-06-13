GBI investigating officer-involved shooting, killing of man at fast food restaurant

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating the officer-involved shooting and killing of a man by Atlanta Police Department officers at a Wendy’s on University Avenue on Friday night.

The deceased subject has been identified as Rayshard Brooks, 27, of Atlanta.

According to a GB I report on the incident, at approximately 10:33 p.m, on June 12, APD was dispatched to the Wendy’s fast food restaurant at 125 University Ave. Officers were responding to a complaint of a male in a vehicle parked in the drive thru asleep, causing other customers to drive around the vehicle.

After failing a field sobriety test, officers attempted to place Brooks into custody and a struggled ensued. The APD officer deployed a taser and witnesses report that during the struggle Brooks grabbed and was in possession of the taser. It has also been reported that the male subject was shot by an officer in the struggle over the taser.

Social media of the incident appears to show Brooks running away from the officers when he was shot.

Brooks was transported to a local hospital where he died after surgery. One officer was treated for an injury sustained during the incident and was subsequently discharged from the hospital.

Once completed, the case will be turned over to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for review.

Protesters, who have been marching and rallying against racial injustice for two weeks in Atlanta following the officer-involved killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, gathered at the Wendy’s and are expected to protest again Saturday evening at Centennial Olympic Park.

The Georgia NACCP called on Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to relieve APD Chief Erika Shields of duty following Brooks’ death.