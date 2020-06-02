Fulton extends early voting hours, opens drop boxes, encourages return of absentee ballots

Fulton County has extended early voting hours now through June 5 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

It is the second extension of early voting hours the county has made as pandemic precautions have caused long lines and other delays at polls. The county has urged voters to use mail-in ballots instead.

The early voting is for the June 9 primary and special election.

The Fulton County Department of Registration & Elections has also installed 20 drop boxes for absentee ballots, including the Auburn Avenue Research Library. To locate the closest drop box, voters can visit www.fultoncountyga.gov/absenteedropbox and view the list of locations or use the mapping tool to find the nearest location. Boxes will be locked at 7 p.m. on Election Day.

County and state officials are also encouraging voters to mail in their absentee ballots this week ahead of the June 9 primary. To be counted, absentee ballots must have arrived at the elections office by 7 p.m. on primary day.

For more information, visit https://www.fultoncountyga.gov/june9voterguide.