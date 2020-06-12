Food Network star Chef David Rose serves meals to Emory Decatur Hospital’s frontline medical workers

Big Green Egg, Nissan Trucks and Sysco joined Chef David Rose on Wednesday to honor and serve frontline medical workers who have been battling COVID-19 at Emory Decatur Hospital.

The team trimmed and smoked over 500 pounds of chicken thighs, preparing 1,000 lunches for the Emory Decatur team.

The idea was the brainchild of Rose – a Food Network personality, national brand ambassador for Nissan USA and Big Green Egg, and private events chef – as he wanted to give back to Atlanta’s frontline heroes during the pandemic. As a chef, the best way he could show his appreciation is by doing what he does best, cooking.

The team got together at 6 a.m. on June 10to start cooking at Atlanta’s PREP Kitchen, who generously donated their space. They trucked the finished lunches over to Emory Dekalb and served 1,000 lunches of Smoked Chicken Thighs, mac n’ cheese, and potato chips by noon at the hospital.

“Treat others as you would wish to be treated, always resonated with me,” said Chef Rose. “Such an honor and blessing to be able to provide this token of our appreciation. Their selfless nature in the face of adversity is truly remarkable. To our heroes, I say thank you!”

Watch video of the event with messages from the Emory Decatur staff.