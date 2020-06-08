Election Day for primary and special election is June 9

Election Day is Tuesday, June 9, for the primary and special elections with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Early voting was plagued with problems related to coronavirus pandemic precautions, including long lines and missing absentee ballots.

Many polling places have moved because facilities like senior centers cannot house polls during the pandemic. Be sure to confirm your polling place through the state voter registration website.

Fulton County released a statement from Board of Registration & Elections Chair Mary Carole Cooney and Director of Registration & Elections Richard L. Barron concerning the problems with voting:

“On behalf of the Fulton County Board of Registration and the Department of Registration & Elections, we want to thank the more than 6,000 voters who stood in the sun and rain for many hours during the last day of early voting on Friday, June 5. In total, more than 30,458 Fulton County voters cast their ballots during the Early Voting period.

This election cycle has brought an unprecedented number of challenges – from date changes, changes in locations, the availability of poll workers, restrictions related to COVID, coronavirus infections among Department of Registration and Elections employees and more.

Most troubling is the number of voters who applied for absentee ballots but never received them. That is an issue that will take time to determine but we promise you that we will review the steps involved and any mistakes made to give you an answer that will serve us all better in the next election.”