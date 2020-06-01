Curfew extended for a third nigh, MARTA suspends service ahead of protests

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has extended the curfew for a third night, June 1, ahead of planned protests in Downtown this evening. The curfew will go into effect at 9 p.m. and continue until sunrise on Tuesday, June 2.

MARTA will suspend rail, bus, and paratransit services at 9 p.m. inside the CIty of Atlanta. Due to protests at Centennial Olympic Park, streetcar services have been suspended for the night. Riders within the city should board their last train by 8:30 p.m.. From 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., MARTA will continue to provide rail service approximately every 20 minutes at all rail stations located outside the City of Atlanta.

Protesters rallied at Atlanta City Hall this afternoon before marching to to the jail and other parts of Downtown. A larger protest is planned for this evening, starting at 5 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Site and marching to Centennial Park.

Atlanta Police made 292 arrests over the weekend as protests over the killing of a George Floyd by Minnesota police rocked the city and nation.