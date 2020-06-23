COVID-19 cases on the rise in Georgia, 28 other states

National health officials are sounding the alarm over an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases across the country, including Georgia.

According to figures from the Georgia Department of Public Health, the June 20 report showed an increase from 62,009 cases to 63,809 – 1,800 new cases in a single day. The previous largest daily increase was on April 17 with 1,525 cases.

On Tuesday, June 23, Georgia experienced the second largest increase cases with 1,750 confirmed cases.

Georgia currently has 67,675 confirmed coronavirus cases and 2,687 deaths since the pandemic began.

Local officials warned that a surge in new cases was likely after the relaxing of restrictions by Gov. Brian Kemp and after thousands took to the streets in June to protest the police killing of George Floyd.

The Guardian reported that Georgia was one of 29 states that have seen an increase in their seven-day average of new cases.