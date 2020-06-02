City of Atlanta extends curfew for a fourth night ahead of protests

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has extended the curfew for a fourth night, June 2, ahead of planned protests in Downtown this evening. The curfew will go into effect at 9 p.m. and continue until sunrise on Wednesday, June 3.

Protests are expected this afternoon and evening at Centennial Olympic Park, the State Capitol and Municipal Court building, according to social media posts.

The Atlanta Police Department has made nearly 400 arrests since protests against the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police began on Friday night.

Collin Kelley

