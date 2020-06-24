City Council will hold June 25 virtual work session on tree protection ordinance

The Atlanta City Council will hold a remote work session on the tree protection ordinance rewrite Thursday, June 25 at 10 a.m. The meeting will be held remotely due to the telework protocol activated for City Hall.

The meeting will be simulcast on the Council’s websiteYouTube channel, Channel 26, as well as the Council’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

The public can tune into the meeting by dialing (877) 579-6743 and entering the conference ID number 8315991256.

Members of the public may leave comments associated with the work session by dialing (404) 330-6042 and leaving a voicemail not to exceed three minutes. Public comment will close two hours prior to the start of the meeting.

The draft tree protection ordinance can be found at https://www.atlantaga.gov/government/departments/city-planning/urban-ecology-framework.

Questions about the draft ordinance may be sent to the project team at treeordinance@atlantaga.gov.

You can also read more about the controversy surrounding the tree ordinance at INtown’s story at this link.

Collin Kelley

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for our emails

Enter your email and stay on top of local news!