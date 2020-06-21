City Council approves 2021 budget at special Saturday meeting

The Atlanta City Council on Saturday, June 20, approved the budget for Fiscal Year 2021 in a 13-2 vote.

The general fund budget is approximately $673 million for the new fiscal year, which begins July 1.

The Fiscal Year 2021 budget includes:

• No increase in the City of Atlanta’s millage rate.

• Adding $427,000 for the Atlanta Citizen Review Board to increase funding for outreach and communications, additional positions, and renovation and relocation efforts.

• $1.6 million to launch an Equitable Growth Grant program focused on the creation and attraction of high-quality, middle-wage jobs

• $1.5 million for the expansion of the Atlanta/Fulton County Pre-Arrest Diversion (PAD) Initiative to support the hiring of additional staff, other costs to cover direct participant expenses, the purchase of vehicles, and additional office space.

• $500,000 in funding to the Department of Transportation to install speed humps.

Additionally, the Council approved legislation to create a Public Safety and Community Support Restricted Fund and authorize the chief operating officer to produce a report of recommendations to enhance the City’s approach to public safety.

See more details on the budget breakdown at this link.