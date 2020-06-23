Business Briefs: Uptown redevelopment; Nebo moves to the Met; Bridal Extravaganza online; more

Rubenstein Partners, L.P. has unveiled the new brand for the 47-acre development formerly known as Lindbergh City Center. Now known as Uptown, the property is being redeveloped into a mixed-use hub centered around direct access to the Lindbergh MARTA station, Atlanta BeltLine and South Fork Trail. Uptown encompasses approximately 120,000 square feet of retail space, nearly 1 million square feet of office space and a variety of community gathering places throughout the site. The two 14-story office towers will come online later this year, and Rubenstein’s redevelopment plans include an overhaul of the 35,000-square-foot office atrium to create an open gathering space. A diverse mix of restaurants, retail, and artist studios is also planned.

Martin Hoover, owner of Empire Heating & Air Conditioning, was recently awarded the 2020 Distinguished Service Award by the Air Conditioning Contractors of America. For 35 years, Hoover has owned and operated Empire, a local heating and cooling company servicing metro Atlanta areas in Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton, Forsyth and Gwinnett counties.

Spaces has expanded its flexible workspaces at its Midtown location at Colony Square. Spaces now occupies the first, second and third floors of Building 400, with the first floor opening up to the soon-to-be-completed Plaza at Colony Square. With various FlexSpace offerings from memberships to designated desks and office spaces to meeting rooms, Spaces offers flexible options to fit every schedule and need.

The Bridal Extravaganza of Atlanta is going virtual July 19-24 bringing together Georgia’s top wedding vendors and engaged couples. Brides and grooms can easily meet wedding vendors through interactive video chats; register for wedding and honeymoon giveaways; receive door prizes from all vendors; and upgrade to the VIP experience for curbside pickups of cake tastings, flowers, vendor gifts, and more to sample from home. For more information, visit atlantaweddingconnection.com.

Marketing agency Nebo has relocated its headquarters to the MET, a new mixed-use spaee across from the West End MARTA station in Adair Park. Founded in 2004, the company has grown to nearly 100 full-time employees. The new offices feature studio space and colorful murals meant to inspire creativity and celebrate the artistic culture of the MET. Nebo’s office will also incorporate an event space, including an outdoor patio, that can accommodate up to 250 people.

One Medical, a membership-based primary care facility, has opened a new location on the ground floor of ICON Midtown Luxury Apartments on 14th Street. Memberships are $199 per year and includes 24-hour virtual care services via mobile app, on-demand video visits, “Treat Me Now” digital assessments for common health concerns, easy vaccine and medical record access and prescription renewals. The Midtown location offers ifull lab services, mental and physical health check-ins, chronic illness management and annual wellness visits, in addition to COVID-19 PCR and antibody testing by appointment. Most major insurance plans are accepted for in-office care. For more information, visit onemedical.com.

Aqua-Tots Swim Schools is preparing to open its newest location on Atlanta’s upper westside. The 4,500 sq. foot swim school is tentatively scheduled to open July 6 at Westside Village at Moores Mill along Marietta Boulevard and Coronet Way. The school offs comprehensive swim curriculum for children as early as four months old. For more information, visit aqua-tots.com/atlanta-westside-village.