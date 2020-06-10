Ballots still being counted after chaotic primary election in metro Atlanta

Election workers across the state are still tallying an unprecedented 1.1 million absentee ballots received for the June 9 primary election in Georgia, which proved chaotic and confusing in metro Atlanta.

You can see the unofficial election numbers for Fulton County at this link and for DeKalb County at this link.

In Fulton and DeKalb counties, long lines due to a reduced number of poll locations, long lines due to COVID-19 social distancing, malfunctioning machines, poll worker confusion, and not enough provisional ballots outraged voters. Polls were kept open until 9 p.m. in Fulton, while at least one station in DeKalb was open past 10 p.m.

While voters decried the broken process and expressed grave concerns about voter suppression on social media, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger blamed ineptness on county election officials and said his office would investigate.

Local officials placed the blame squarely on Raffensperger, including DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond.

Local leaders pushed back on the secretary of state’s comments, including DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond. “The Election Day issues relating to the use of state-purchased voting machines represent an attack on the democratic process. The Secretary of State’s office has alleged these issues resulted from a failure of county leadership. If there was a failure of leadership, it starts where the buck should stop, at the top. The eradication of any ‘learning curve’ rests squarely at the feet of the Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his office,” Thurmond said in a statement.