Atlanta Public Schools will host in-person graduation ceremonies July 20 – 23

Dig out that cap and gown, Class of 2020, because live, in=person graduation ceremonies for Atlanta Public School seniors are set for July 20 – 23.

According to a press release, graduation ceremonies cancelled due to COVID-19 are back on for all 14 APS high schools at one central location – Lakewood Stadium.

The ceremonies will take place in the early morning and late afternoon to try and beat the summer heat. Social distancing and other safety guidelines will be enforced. Visit AtlantaPublicSchools.us for more details.

Here is the schedule:

Monday, July 20, 2020

Carver Early College and Carver STEAM, 9 a.m.

Coretta Scott King Young Women’s Leadership Academy and Business Engineering Science and Technology (B.E.S.T.) Academy, 6:30 p.m.

KIPP Atlanta Collegiate, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 21, 2020

Henry W. Grady High School, 9 a.m.

Frederick Douglass High School, 6:30 p.m.

Booker T. Washington High School, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 22, 2020

Benjamin E. Mays High School, 9 a.m.

Alonzo A. Crim Open Campus High School (Phoenix Academy), 6:30 p.m.

South Atlanta High School, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 23, 2020

North Atlanta High School, 9 a.m.

Maynard H. Jackson, 6:30 p.m.

Daniel McLaughlin Therrell High School, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, July 24, is reserved as an inclement weather make up day.