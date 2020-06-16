Atlanta Public Schools to hold virtual town halls on reopening strategy

As Atlanta Public Schools plans to start the new school year Aug. 10 in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, it is holding two town halls for input on what form reopening should take: virtual, in-person attendance or a hybrid of both.

The town halls are scheduled for June 18, noon, and June 22, 6 p.m. The June 18 town hall will be held in English and the June 22 town hall in both English and Spanish. Both will be held via Facebook Live video on the APS Facebook page at facebook.com/AtlantaPublicSchools.

Participants will include Lisa Herring, who starts as APS’s new superintendent on July 1, and members of the district’s COVID-19 Task Force.

APS says it intends to announce a reopening plan in mid-July.