Atlanta Police seek suspect in murders of three homeless people

The Atlanta Police Department is seeking a man they say was involved in the killings of three homeless people this month. Some photos APD circulated of the man shows him at the Chamblee MARTA Station.

APD has described the suspect as a black male, approximately 5-feet-10-inches to 6 feet tall, and weighing 170 to 200 pounds. In the MARTA station images, he is wearing a dark ball cap, dark pants, and a blue T-shirt that appears to read, “Do you know what would look good on you? Me!” Another photo shows him wearing similar clothing except for a long-sleeved white shirt and a backpack.

APD says the three shooting deaths it believes to be connected all occurred within the city of Atlanta. They include: June 1, around 10:30 a.m., at Piedmont and Baker streets; June 11, around 5:30 p.m. at Whitehall Street where it passes over Ted Turner Drive; and June 15, around 8:55 a.m. at Pryor and Rawson streets.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms previously said that homeless people should be on “high alert” for the suspect.

APD says the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone with information should call 911 or make tips to Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta at (404) 577-8477 or the APD Homicide Unit at (404) 546-4235.