Atlanta History Center announces reopening of indoor exhibitions

After being closed for more than three months due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Atlanta History Center will reopen indoor exhibitions at its Buckhead campus on Friday, July 3.

Visitor will be able to once again explore the Cyclorama, Texas locomotive, Gatheround: Stories of Atlanta, and other signature and traveling exhibitions, including Black Citizenship in the Age of Jim Crow, extended for its Atlanta showing through February 2021.

The 33-acre Goizueta Gardens is open and historic homes on the campus, including the Swan House will be open in limited capacities to accommodate social distancing.

Capacity limitations for the entire campus will be monitored through timed ticket blocks. Face coverings are required for both staff and guests in all indoor locations.

“We are excited to welcome guests back to our indoor exhibitions,” Said President & CEO, Sheffield Hale, “We’re committed to doing all we can to keep our guests and staff as safe as possible, while getting back to our mission of connecting people, history, and culture in person. For those who are not yet comfortable coming out to our campus, we will continue to offer digital experiences.”

In addition, the Museum Shop will also be open, offering a selection of curated books, gifts, and works by local artists. Souper Jenny and BRASH Coffee will continue to be available for takeout service.

The museum’s hours will change to Tuesday-Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Ticket purchases end at 3 p.m. daily. The museum will be closed to the public on Mondays. The 9-9:30 AM ticket block is exclusively for Atlanta History Center members, though members may reserve tickets during any time block.

Advanced ticket purchase is strongly encouraged. For ticketing and additional information, visit atlantahistorycenter.com or call (404) 814-4000.