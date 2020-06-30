As COVID-19 cases rise, Gov. Kemp extends public health emergency, social distancing rules

As COVID-19 diagnoses rise across Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp has extended social distancing and business precaution orders through July 15 and his own emergency powers through Aug. 11.

The restrictions and precautions were set to expire June 30. They require social distancing in public; a ban on gatherings of more than 50 people unless there is 6 feet between each person; and required shelter-in-place and visitor prohibitions for people in long-term care facilities and those who are “medically fragile.” The detailed precautions cover a wide variety of safety rules for various businesses.

The new Aug. 11 expiration date for Kemp’s state of emergency declaration coincides with the state primary runoff election.

To read the complete text of Kemp’s new orders, see the state website here.

The latest Georgia Department of Public Health figures show that another 2,207 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the last 24 hours bringing the total number to 79,417.

Kemp has previously said he won’t require Georgians to wear masks, but is encouraging them to do so. The AJC reports that the governor will visit cities throughout the state this week encouraging residents to wear masks