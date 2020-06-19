Arrest made in murder of three homeless people

Atlanta Police Homicide Detectives have arrested David Lee, 29, in connection with the murder of three homeless people in Downtown this month.

Lee is suspected in the shooting deaths of Timothy Smith, Curtis Cockrell, and Maxine McDonald.

Lee was arrested Friday morning, June 19, in Gwinnett County and the APD Homicide Unit thanked the Gwinnett County Police – West Precinct for their assistance in the arrest of the suspect.

The three murders happened June 1, June 11 and June 15 in various parts of Downtown, but all three victims were shot to death. There were witnesses who spotted the suspect and he was later shown exiting the Chamblee MARTA station.