APD makes 95 more arrests in fourth day of protests

The Atlanta Police Department made 95 arrests on June 1 as the George Floyd protests entered a fourth day.

According to a report from APD, the majority of protestors cleared the streets without incident after the 9 p.m. curfew began. However, a group of protestors remained inside Centennial Olympic Park and refused to leave.

“A number of them threw rocks and discharged fireworks toward officers,” according to APD public affairs officer Sgt. John Chafee. “Tear gas was used to disperse the crowd and a number of arrests were made.”

Throughout the day, several large groups of protestors gathered at City Hall, the State Capitol, and Centennial Olympic Park Drive and Marietta Street. National Guard troops displayed a heavy presence in Downtown and cleared the streets at curfew.

“We have encountered several issues during the day including instances where protestors blocked traffic on several roadways and briefly entered onto the interstate,” Chafee said.

Social media video showed protesters dancing, holding sit-ins and lay-ins, and calling for justice for George Floyd, the Minnesota man killed by a police officer on Memorial Day.