2020 Parade of Homes set for three weekends in June

The Greater Atlanta Homebuilders Association will hold its 2020 Parade of Homes the weekends of June 13 – 14, 20 – 21 and 27 – 28. Interested consumers will now have three full weekends to tour more than 100 new homes from over 20 home builders throughout metro Atlanta.

The self-guided, free Parade of Homes features new homes throughout more than 16 metro Atlanta counties. Many of the homes are decorated models that include the latest design trends, while others are move-in ready homes available for immediate purchase. In addition, some of the homes are custom homes that wouldn’t typically be open to the general public for touring.

The homes range from affordable entry-level homes and townhomes with prices starting in the $170,000s to exclusive custom homes priced over $1 million.

A full list of participating builders and communities, as well as a map of every home with photos and descriptions, can be found online at ATLHomesParade.com, or through the ATLHomesParade app, which is available for download on Apple and Android.

“The Atlanta Parade of Homes offers home buyers and those looking for design ideas the opportunity to view a variety of homes for free over several weekends,” said Greater Atlanta HBA Executive Officer Corey Deal. “We are proud to have more than double the number of homes on this year’s Parade and are excited to showcase these homes in safe manner for our community to enjoy.”

The 2020 Parade of Homes is sponsored by New American Funding, O’Kelley & Sorohan, Attorneys at Law, LLC, Smart Home & Security, Naylor, Atlanta Gas Light, Xfinity Communities, Atlanta’s Best New Homes Show, Atlanta Real Estate Forum, Denim Marketing, KNOWAtlanta Relocation Guide and Infinitee