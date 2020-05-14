Zoo Atlanta set to reopen May 16 with timed ticketing, social distancing



Zoo Atlanta in Grant Park will reopen to the public on Saturday, May 16 but with protocols and procedures in place to stop the spread of COVID-19.

According to a press release, a new timed ticketing system will be in place to control capacity and limit the number of guests who are inside Zoo Atlanta at any given time. Tickets may only be purchased online now at zooatlanta.org.

Zoo Atlanta will open at 10 a.m. on May 16; beginning Sunday, May 17, Zoo hours will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There will also be no cash transactions and paper maps will transition to all-digital maps guests may view on mobile devices.

During this first phase of the Zoo’s reopening, all buildings (restrooms excepted), indoor venues and indoor experiences are temporarily closed, as are amenities such as Splash Fountain, rides and play areas. Food and gifts will be sold from outdoor kiosks.

At all locations where feasible, Zoo Atlanta will promote a one-way experience that reinforces social distancing guidelines. Pathway guides will be on hand to assist guests and encourage social distancing.

All Zoo Atlanta team members will wear masks and visitors are strongly encouraged to, but are not required to, wear masks. Hand sanitizing stations are available throughout the Zoo for guest convenience. Zoo teams will also frequently clean and disinfect touchpoints and restrooms using a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved disinfectant.

For more on the phased reopening and guest guidelines, visit the Zoo’s Know Before You Visit page.

“We are pleased to welcome our Members and guests back to the outdoor experiences and connections to wildlife that can only be found at Zoo Atlanta. As important as this is to us, it was essential that we not reopen the Zoo until we could do so confidently, with the safety of our visitors, team members and the animals in our care as the number one priority,” said Raymond B. King, President and CEO. “Many weeks of planning have gone into our reopening, and everything we have done or will do is being done with this in mind.”