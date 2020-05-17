Star Metals Residences begins pre-leasing apartments in West Midtown

The Allen Morris Company has named CF Real Estate Services as the management company of Star Metals Residences, as pre-leasing begins at the residential component of the $344 million Star Metals mixed-use development in West Midtown.

The initial phase of Star Metals Residences’ luxury apartment homes is expected to welcome its first residents this summer. When completed, the project will have 409 luxury apartments. CF Real Estate Services will oversee and manage property operations of the building, including the leasing process.

Featuring studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, rents start at $1,300 per month. Amenities include a rooftop bar and lounge, game room, fire pits, outdoor dog run and grooming area, and a fitness center opening onto the pool terrace. There will also be restaurant and retail space on the first floor.

For pre-leasing information, visit https://starmetalsresidences.com/.