Spring Hill Chapel to be focal point of three-tower Portman development in Midtown

The Midtown Development Review Committee got a virtual look at its May 12 meeting of Portman Holdings’ plans for a three-tower, mixed-use development that will make the historic H.M. Patterson & Son’s Spring Hill Chapel its focal point.

Located at 1020 Spring Street, the development will include a hotel, residential, and office towers along with retail space. The development team is led by Portman Holdings, with HKS providing the master plan for the 4.1 acre site atop one of the highest points in Midtown.

The historic H.M. Patterson & Son-Spring Hill Chapel building and garden are the focal point of the master plan, and would be surrounded by the three towers – the first of which could break ground as early as the first or second quarter of 2021.

The 36-story residential tower would have 375 units with ground floor retail at the southeast corner of the site. A year or so later, a 34-story, 700,000 square foot podium office tower along the western side of the site would be developed in combination with a 350-key, 24-story hotel with ground floor retail at the north edge of the site.

Vehicular access is proposed from one existing curbcut along Spring Street and five new curbcuts: two on Spring , one on 10th Street and two along Williams Street. Parking is provided in two separate decks at the base of the residential and office towers. Both would be fully screened and together they will accommodate 1,650 parking spaces and internal loading areas.

The presentation was well-received by the DRC, but the committee identified several issues in need of additional study and further consideration including:

streetscape configuration

number of curb-cuts along Spring Street

the setback along the north property line

a pedestrian connection through the site

façade details.

The size and density of the project will require a Developments of Regional Impact (DRI) review, so the DRC anticipates an updated follow-up presentation in the coming months.

What will be inside the chapel structure hasn’t been decided, but Portman has experience with incorporating old structures into its futuristic designs. Portman preserved the exterior of the circa-1926 Crum & Forster office building at its nearby CODA development at Technology Square for use as a restaurant space.