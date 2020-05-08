South Fork Conservancy breaks ground on pedestrian bridge over Peachtree Creek

Ground was broken today for the Confluence Bridge, a pedestrian span over Buckhead’s Peachtree Creek intended to be a link to major trail systems.

“Our goal has been to uncover and restore the natural habitat of this beautiful urban waterway and provide ways for people to connect with our natural systems, often hidden from view by neglect and overgrowth,” said Conservancy board president Glenn Kurtz in a press release. “The Confluence Bridge will help provide new connections.”

The 175-foot-long, $2.8 million bridge will run along the west side of I-85 behind the Lakeshore Crossing apartments off Piedmont Road. It will connect a trail created by the South Fork Conservancy — the group building the bridge — with PATH400’s route along Adina Drive.

Ultimately, the bridge is intended to connect those trails with the Atlanta BeltLine and an extension of the Peachtree Creek Greenway, the first disconnected mile of which recently opened in Brookhaven.

Construction is expected to be completed in the fall, according to the Conservancy.

The bridge will be built in a wooded area not from where a section of I-85 collapsed in an infamous 2017 fire.