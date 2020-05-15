Restaurant dining rooms reopen as state further eases restrictions

After Gov. Brian Kemp further eased restrictions on the number of people who can be inside a restaurant dining room, more Intown eateries have announced plans to reopen.

All restaurants must follow state-mandated guidelines, including staff wearing masks, more sanitation, disposable menus, contactless payments, and social distancing. The state will now allow 10 people per table, but restaurants still must maintain 6 feet space between parties.

California Pizza Kitchen at Atlantic Station will reopen for dinner service starting today, May 15, at 5 p.m. inside the restaurants and on the patio. Takeout, curbside and delivery are still available.

Tamarind Restaurant Group, which includes Nan Thai Fine Dining, Tuk Tuk Thai Food Loft, Tamarind Seed and Chai Yo Modern Thai, will begin to offer “limited outdoor patio dining and minimal dine-in services” starting today. The restaurant group continues to recommend and emphasize its contactless curbside pickup and delivery services.

Park Tavern in Midtown has reopened its patio Wednesdays through Sundays from noon to 9 p.m. with a special menu – wings, tacos, shrimp – along with beer, wine and cocktails.

Cafe Posh in Buckhead will have limited seating in its dining room this weekend and is still offering curbside and takeaway.

U Restaurants has reopened dining rooms and patios at Sotto Sotto and Fritti in Inman Park, Escorpion in Midtown and Novo in Dunwoody. Tables will be limited due to social distancing rules, so make a reservation.

Wood’s Chapel BBQ has reopen its doors (and walk-up window) for takeout in Summerhill after being closed for six weeks. May 16 is National Barbecue Day, so good timing.

Salata Salad Kitchen has begun opening up its dining rooms, including locations at Madison Yards and Midtown Place.

Ford Fry’s Marcel steakhouse on the Westside and Inman Park seafood restaurant BeetleCat reopen for dine-in service on May 18.

Check out a much longer list of restaurants reopening for dine-in service at Eater Atlanta.