Report: Mayor opposes proposed move of Republican National Convention to Atlanta

Gov. Brian Kemp said he would be “honored” for Georgia to host the Republican National Convention in August if North Carolina won’t commit to allowing full attendance due to a ban on large gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In a Twitter post to President Donald Trump, Kemp touted the state’s “world-class facilities, restaurants, hotels, and workforce” in a bid to “safely” host the RNC.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said in a strongly worded statement to the AJC that she was opposed to the idea. The mayor said the city was following the same CDC guidelines as North Carolina concerning large gatherings of people.

“That plan does not contemplate hosting a large gathering event in August,” Bottoms said in the statement. “In fact, several long-standing city-supported and sponsored events have already been canceled in order to comply with CDC guidelines.”

On Monday, Trump tweeted that unless full attendance is allowed “we will be reluctantly forced to find, with all of the jobs and economic development it brings, another Republican National Convention site.”

The RNC is likely to attract 50,000 people to Charlotte’s Spectrum Center Aug. 24-27.