Report: Chef Kevin Rathbun closes namesake restaurant and Krog Bar in Inman Park

Chef Kevin Rathbun has closed his namesake restaurant and Krog Bar, both located inside The Stove Works in Inman Park.

First reported by Tomorrow’s News Today, Rathbun opened the dining spots back-to-back in 2004 and 2005 before the arrival of the Atlanta BeltLine’s Eastside Trail. He opened Rathbun’s Steak a short walk down the BeltLine in 2007.

In a report in the AJC, Rathbun said the closure was not COVID-19 related, but an inability to reach a lease agreement with Asana, the company that owns both The Stove Works and Krog Street Market.

Rathbun suggested that Asana plans to demolish part of The Stove Works to make room for parking for busy Krog Street Market located just across the street. INtown has been unable to confirm that statement with Asana.

Rathbun, who also owns KR Steakbar in Buckhead, said he is looking at reopening Krog Bar next to Rathbun’s Steak in the future.