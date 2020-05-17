Public Safety Briefs: Buckhead murder; juveniles arrested for MARTA robbery; two APD officers out with COVID-19

A man was shot death early on May 16 outside a Buckhead apartment building. Officers found the unidentified victim dead of a gunshot wound to the chest around 12:22 a.m. on the sidewalk outside the Tremont Apartment Homes at 3645 Habersham Road, at the triangle intersection with Roswell and Piedmont roads, according to the Atlanta Police Department. A witness reported seeing two males in a vehicle, possibly blue or gray in color, yelling “Get him!” during the shooting, then fleeing north on Roswell Road, according to APD. The shooting death came hours after three mysterious gunfire reports in one day at another apartment complex on Pharr Road about a mile away, according to a report at Reporter Newspapers. It is too early in the investigation to determine whether there is any relationship between the incidents, said APD spokesperson Officer Anthony Grant.

The MARTA Police Department arrested and charged four juvenile suspects in connection with a robbery and assault that took place aboard a train near the Candler Park Station on May 2. The victim in that case was 13 years old. On May 13, MPD officers were patrolling the Five Points MARTA station when they recognized four juveniles matching the description from the lookout on the initial robbery incident. The officers detained the juveniles (ages 17, 15, 15, and 12) and discovered two of the suspects, including the twelve-year old, were carrying firearms. “Violent crime will not be tolerated on MARTA, whether committed by adults or juveniles,” said MARTA Police Chief M. Scott Kreher. “We will work with the courts to hold these suspects accountable and seek justice for the victim.” All four suspects are charged with Robbery by Force, Battery, and Cruelty to Children – First Degree for the robbery incident in DeKalb County. Two of the suspects are facing additional charges of Possession of a Firearm by a Minor in Fulton County. The seventeen-year old suspect is being charged as an adult.

The Atlanta Police Department currently has two officers out sick with COVID-19, according to a weekly APD update. Eleven other officers and one civilian employee who previously tested positive for the disease recovered and are back at work, according to the report.