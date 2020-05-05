New COVID-19 testing site opens in southeast Atlanta

Project South, the Hunger Coalition of Atlanta and Mutual Aid Liberation Center have partnered with Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE) to offer free drive-through and walk-up COVID-19 testing at 9 Gammon Ave. SE.

The new testing site prioritize the neighborhoods in and around South Atlanta – especially low-income Black families, elders, and those who do not have access to healthcare – but is free and open to all.

The testing site will continue for four weeks. CORE, the nonprofit created by actor Sean Penn, is also operating a testing site at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.