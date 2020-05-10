More restaurants reopen their dining rooms with COVID-19 safety precautions

More Intown restaurants are cautiously reopening their dining rooms to customers while putting COVID-19 safety precautions in place.

Gov. Brian Kemp ordered that all restaurants could reopen for dine-in service on April 27, but only if they followed a list of guidelines that included social distancing, masks for employees, and more stringent cleaning measures.

In the last week, French bistro Le Bilboquet and Vietnamese restaurant Le Colonial reopened at The Shops Buckhead Atlanta and are spacing tables six feet apart, accepting cash-free payments only, and using disposable menus. Le Colonial is only offering seating on its patio, while Le Bilboquet is offering limited seating on its patio and in the dining room. Both restaurants have closed their bars/lounges until further notice and are strongly recommending reservations.

Buckhead Life Restaurant Group has reopened dining rooms at Buckhead Diner, Atlanta Fish Market, Pricci, and Chops. It will open Bistro Niko on May 15 and Corner Cafe on May 16. Reservations are recommended for all restaurants.

Dantanna’s has reopened its location in Buckhead at the Around Lenox Shopping Center.

STK steakhouse has reopened in Midtown, while Fetch – the combination dog park and cafe/bar in Old Fourth Ward – will reopen to members only with a limit of 50 people and serving only canned beverages