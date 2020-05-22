More Intown restaurants announce reopening of dining rooms and patios

Nearly a month on from Gov. Brian Kemp’s announcement that restaurants could begin reopening dining rooms with social distancing measures in places to prevent the spread of coronavirus, a steady stream of eateries continue to announce a resumption of dine-in service.

Here’s a list of the recent announcements we’ve received from local restaurants. Be sure to check the social media or websites of your favorite restaurants to see when they plan to reopen their dining rooms.

Ponce City Market in Old Fourth Ward started reopening its food hall today, May 22, with Brezza Cucina, El Super Pan and W.H. Stiles Fish Camp. Additional food stalls and restaurants will open over the next two weeks.

The patio at George’s Bar & Restaurant in Virginia-Highland is open, as well as limited inside dining.

Yumbii Taco Shop on Peachtree Road has opened its dining room and patio.

Lazy Betty in Candler Park will reopen its dining room and patio beginning June 3.

Jai Ho‘s Dutch Valley location has reopened its patio, and so has Nina & Rafi at StudioPlex Alley.

Homegrown Restaurants – Doc Chey’s in Grant Park and Morningside, Dragon Bowl at Emory Village and Osteria 832 in Virginia-Highland – have all reopened their patios.

Biltong Bar at The Shops Buckhead Atlanta has opened its dining room.

Buckhead eatery Mission + Market has reopened their dining room and patio for dine in guests.

Forza Storico on the Westside has reopened the patio to guests for outdoor dining.

Sugar Factory in Midtown has reopened for dine-in, curbside pickup and delivery.

Firepit Pizza Tavern is open regular hours for dine-in service along with curbside, takeout and delivery.

Folk Art in Inman Park is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for dine-in and takeout.

Olive Bistro is Midtown and Vinings has opened its patio and is also offering takeout, delivery, and curbside.

Manuel’s Tavern in Poncey-Highland has created an outdoor seating area in its back parking lot for those ordering takeout.