Lefont Film Society streaming indies, foreign, and documentaries in Virtual Pop-Up Cinema



If you’ve watched everything Netflix has to offer, the Lefont Film Society has a slate of indie, foreign, and documentary films available as part of its Virtual Pop-Up Cinema.

Donna Lefont, the ex-wife-and-still-friend of former cinema empresario George Lefont, has created the streaming film platform at FoodFilmMusic.com. She’s been using her connections in the movie industry to curate an eclectic selection of films.

Titles coming up include the documentaries “Life Itself,” about film critic Roger Ebert, and “Diana Kennedy: Nothing Fancy,” about the Mexican food expert from Britain.

Also streaming is the classic 1972 French film “Les Choses De La Vie,” about a philandering husband coming to terms with his marriage after a car accident, and coming up on May 29 is the controversial documentary “Blackfish,” about the captivity of killer whales.

“My goal is to curate a slate of films like George did when he was operating Garden Hills Cinema, Plaza Theatre Cinema or Silver Screen,” Lefont said.

She plans to keep the platform going – splitting rental costs for the films with the distributors – and include guest film curators, question and answer sessions with noted film buffs, and chefs cooking a meal inspired by their favorite movies.

“Until we can meet again at the movie theater, I think Lefont Film Society is offering a way for film fans to stay connected,” Lefont said.