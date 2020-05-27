High Museum set to reopen to members and frontline workers July 7, public on July 18



The High Museum of Art we will reopen to members and frontline workers free of charge with valid ID from Tuesday, July 7 through Friday, July 17. The museum, which closed in mid-March due to the COVID-19 outbreak, will reopen to the general public on Saturday, July 18.

The museum will be following following local, regional, and federal recommendations for reopening, according to the media announcement. On June 23, the High will release a plan outlining the new health and safety measures for members, visitors and staff.

Exhibitions on view when the High reopens include “Paa Joe: Gates of No Return,” “The Plot Thickens: Storytelling in European Print Series,” and “Pioneers, Influencers, and Rising Voices: Women in the Collection.”

The museum will reopen with revised hours to accommodate necessary sanitation protocols. The updated hours of operation are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday noon to 5 p.m.

For continued updates on the High’s reopening procedures and online ticketing, visit https://high.org/tickets/.