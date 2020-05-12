Gov. Kemp: Music venues, bars, nightclubs remain closed, but daycare centers and camps get green light

Live music venues, bars, and nightclubs must remain closed through May 31, but daycare centers and summer camps have been given a green light by Gov. Brian Kemp to reopen if they follow health and safety regulations to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Kemp said during an afternoon press conference at the State Capitol that keeping performance venues, bars, and nightclubs closed “a little bit longer will help enhance health outcomes.”

On the other hand, Kemp issued a new executive order that allows daycare centers to reopen and summer day camps to reopen May 14. Overnight summer camps are still banned for now.

Restaurants, which began reopening on April 27, will now be allowed to have 10 patrons per 300 square feet and party size per table increased from 6 to 10 people.

Kemp also said state agencies would begin to phase back into limited in-person operations starting May 18.

You can download and read the executive order at this link.