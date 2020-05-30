Gov. Kemp declares state of emergency as looters and vandals strike in Buckhead

Looters and vandals hit Buckhead’s Phipps Plaza, Lenox Square and other local businesses late on May 29 and early May 30 as a Downtown protest over the death of George Floyd moved north.

Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency enabling Fulton County to activate up to 500 Georgia National Guard troops “to protect people & property in Atlanta.” The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said its entire law enforcement division was deployed to Lenox Square.

Vandals and rioters could be seen on TV broadcasts and social media looting the Gucci store at Phipps Plaza and smashing into the Target store at Lenox Marketplace across the street. There were also reports that the AT&T store on Lenox Road had been looted and damaged.

Other local businesses were damaged as well. The Del Frisco’s Grille restaurant in the Waldorf Astoria hotel complex on Peachtree Road briefly burned, according to the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department, which reported that its fire trucks were damaged by rioters.

Collin Kelley contributed to this report