Fulton County announces early voting locations

Fulton County Early Voting for the Presidential Preference Primary, General Primary, and Special Election will take place weekdays beginning Monday, May 18, through Friday, June 5, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Saturday, May 30 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Polls will be closed on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25. On all other dates, polls will open at the following locations:
Alpharetta Library
10 Park Plaza
Alpharetta, GA 30009
C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center
3201 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW
Atlanta, GA 30311
Garden Hills Elementary School Gymnasium
285 Sheridan Drive
Atlanta, GA 30305
Sandy Springs Library
395 Mount Vernon Hwy NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
South Fulton Service Center
5600 Stonewall Tell Road
College Park, GA 30349
Out of consideration for fellow voters and poll workers, voters are being asked to wear a face covering when voting in person. Those in line will also be asked to stand at least 6 feet apart from one another in accordance with social distancing recommendations. As Fulton County seeks to limit the total number of people inside each voting location, voters should expect longer lines than normal at polling locations and Fulton County Registration & Elections encourages voters to vote by mail if possible.
Some early voting locations will not be polling locations for the Presidential Preference Primary, General Primary, and Special Election on June 9, 2020. Please visit the Georgia Secretary of State’s My Voter Page at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov or Fulton County Registration & Elections at https://www.fultoncountyga.gov/inside-fulton-county/fulton-county-departments/registration-and-elections/find-my-polling-site for details on where voters are designated to cast ballots on Election Day.