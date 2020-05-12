Fulton County announces early voting locations

Fulton County Early Voting for the Presidential Preference Primary, General Primary, and Special Election will take place weekdays beginning Monday, May 18, through Friday, June 5, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Saturday, May 30 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Polls will be closed on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25. On all other dates, polls will open at the following locations:

Alpharetta Library

10 Park Plaza

Alpharetta, GA 30009

C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center

3201 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW

Atlanta, GA 30311

Garden Hills Elementary School Gymnasium

285 Sheridan Drive

Atlanta, GA 30305

Sandy Springs Library

395 Mount Vernon Hwy NE

Sandy Springs, GA 30328

South Fulton Service Center

5600 Stonewall Tell Road

College Park, GA 30349

Out of consideration for fellow voters and poll workers, voters are being asked to wear a face covering when voting in person. Those in line will also be asked to stand at least 6 feet apart from one another in accordance with social distancing recommendations. As Fulton County seeks to limit the total number of people inside each voting location, voters should expect longer lines than normal at polling locations and Fulton County Registration & Elections encourages voters to vote by mail if possible.