Fernbank to reopen to members June 1, general public on June 4

Fernbank reopen to members on June 1, and to the general public on June 4 after being closed for more than two months due to the COVID-19 outbreak. As with all attractions reopening, there will be new health and safety procedures for visitors to follow.
Most museum exhibits will be open, with some hands-on exhibits, outdoor children’s exhibits and interactives temporarily unavailable. The 3D Giant Screen Theater remains temporarily closed at this time.
Fernbank is encouraging visitors to explore the 75-acres of outdoor experiences in WildWoods and Fernbank Forest, which features 2 miles of nature trails, a tree-lined canopy walk, a creek-lined pollinator sanctuary, and a variety of trees, native plants and blooming wildflowers.
Online ticket purchases and timed tickets must be purchased in advance, as there will be no walk-up tickets available at the box office. Capacity limits will be in place to support physical distancing. All transactions at the museum will be cashless, so be sure to bring a credit or debit car.
Along with regular disinfecting and cleaning, there will be hand sanitizing stations throughout the campus and concessions from the cafe will be contactless grab-and-go.
To buy tickets and see a full list of new health and safety guidelines, visit fernbankmuseum.org.
For those not ready to venture out, Fernbank will continue to provide free Museum at Home experiences and there will also be a new virtual summer camp, taking place throughout the summer, which is available for new registrations.