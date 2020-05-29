Fernbank to reopen to members June 1, general public on June 4

Fernbank reopen to members on June 1, and to the general public on June 4 after being closed for more than two months due to the COVID-19 outbreak. As with all attractions reopening, there will be new health and safety procedures for visitors to follow.

Most museum exhibits will be open, with some hands-on exhibits, outdoor children’s exhibits and interactives temporarily unavailable. The 3D Giant Screen Theater remains temporarily closed at this time. Fernbank is encouraging visitors to explore the 75-acres of outdoor experiences in WildWoods and Fernbank Forest, which features 2 miles of nature trails, a tree-lined canopy walk, a creek-lined pollinator sanctuary, and a variety of trees, native plants and blooming wildflowers.