Early voting begins today as Fulton County announces changes to 40 polling places for election day

Approximately 40 Election Day polling places will change for voters in Fulton County for the June 9 Presidential Preference Primary, General Primary, and Special Election.

A full list of precinct changes is available for download at https://bit.ly/2zE3zaE .

Fulton County is encouraging all voters to cast their ballots through absentee ballot by mail due to the ongoing COVID-19 out break and social distancing rules.

Some polling locations changed due to date conflicts after the Election Day changes. Other sites, particularly senior centers and assisted living facilities expressed concerns about members of the public visiting those locations due to coronavirus concerns.

Voters who choose to vote in person during early voting or Election Day voting will see some differences as Fulton County makes efforts to protect voters and poll workers from COVID-19. Out of consideration for fellow voters and poll workers, voters are asked to wear a face covering. Those in line will also be asked to stand at least 6 feet apart in accordance with social distancing recommendations. The number of voters inside the poll at a given time will also be limited.

Early voting will take place weekdays at five locations beginning Monday, May 18, through Friday, June 5, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Saturday, May 30, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Polls will be closed on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25. Those locations may be found here .