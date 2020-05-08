Coronavirus Update – May 8: Cases surpass 32k; Piedmont antibody testing; city honors victims

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 stands at 32,171 and the death toll at 1,399, according to to the evening report from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Piedmont Healthcare has announced it is now offering COVID-19 antibody testing to all patients. According to Piedmont, the test is safe and simple and, done via blood draw, which means no need for the nasal swab. While an antibody test won’t tell you if you’re immune from the virus, a positive test result means you have likely been exposed and that your body is responding in the appropriate way: forming antibodies to help combat the coronavirus. Learn more about COVID-19 antibody testing.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff immediately on all City of Atlanta facilities until further notice, to honor victims of the coronavirus pandemic. “Many Atlantans have lost relatives, friends, and cherished community members due to the COVID-19 virus,” said Mayor Bottoms. “We honor the lives of Atlanta residents who fall victim to this virus, and we will continue to do so until the curve is flattened in Georgia.” Bottoms called for the order due to the inability of families to plan traditional ceremonies for those whose lives have been lost because of social distancing requirements. The lowering of flags also serves as a reminder to continue to stay at home until COVID-19 cases decrease across Georgia. “There are so many individuals who are working on our behalf – medical professionals, first responders, and frontline employees – as they put their lives on the line each day to help fight this pandemic,” added Mayor Bottoms. “We pay tribute to you as well as you care for so many others. Working together, we can emerge from this crisis stronger and more resilient than ever before.”