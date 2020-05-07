Coronavirus Update – May 6: Cases near 31k; state tax revenue falls; APS to virtually honor top students

The Georgia Department of Public Health’s evening report shows confirmed COVID-19 case have increased to 30,738 and the death toll to 1,327.

The financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the State of Georgia is significant, according to figures released by Gov. Brian Kemp’s office today. Georgia’s April net tax collections totaled nearly $1.84 billion for a decrease of $1.03 billion, or -35.9 percent, compared to April 2019 when net tax collections totaled $2.87 billion. Year-to-date net tax collections totaled $19.23 billion for a decrease of nearly $680 million, or -3.4 percent, compared to the previous fiscal year (FY) when net tax revenues totaled $19.91 billion.

Atlanta Public Schools will host a virtual event on Thursday, May 7, at 9 a.m. for its valedictorians, salutatorians and STAR students as well as their families, STAR teachers and principals. The event will be held on Facebook Live and include messages from Superintendent Dr. Meria Carstarphen, Atlanta Board of Education Chair Jason F. Esteves and Georgia Power Regional Manager Audrey King, as well as a special video tribute honoring each student. After the Facebook Live event, the celebration will be available on APS Channel 22 and the district’s YouTube channel.