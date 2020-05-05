Coronavirus Update – May 5: Cases near 30K; Buckhead testing site; Piedmont clinical trials

The Georgia Department of Public Health reports that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases stands at 29,839 and 1294 deaths as of 6:25 p.m. this evening.

Free COVID-19 testing from the Fulton County Board of Health will be available May 6 outside Buckhead’s Tuxedo Pharmacy & Gifts. The testing will be available 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at a Board of Health mobile unit at the pharmacy at 164 West Wiecua Road. The testing is available to anyone, but people are asked to call to check in first by at 404-613-8150. People who go for tests are urged to wear face masks and practice social distancing. For more information about free testing, see the Board of Health website here.

Piedmont Healthcare will participate in two new clinical trials that will investigate therapies for patients who are positive for COVID-19: one that will evaluate the efficacy of the anti-inflammatory drug Gimsilumab and another that will investigate proning, or repositioning patients to improve their oxygen levels. These studies began enrolling patients in early May. Amy Hajari Case, M.D., is Piedmont’s Medical Director of Pulmonary and Critical Care Research and principal site investigator for these trials. The trial will consist of 270 participants and is expected to be complete in October. Piedmont is one of 18 sites participating in this study and is the third to be activated. To learn more about the trials, visit https://www.piedmont.org/research/research-home.