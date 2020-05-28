Coronavirus Update – May 28: Mayor to testify before Congress; Pence returns; CVS testing; Well-Being Georgia launches

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms will testify about the impact of COVID-19 on the city before a U.S. Congressional subcommittee on Friday, May 28. According to AJC, the noon hearing will focus on the need for more healthcare equipment, testing, tracing, containment plans, and economic hardships.

Also on Friday, Vice President Mike Pence will make his second visit to Georgia in a week to attend the funeral of evangelist Ravi Zacharias and meet with small business owners impacted by COVID-19.

CVS Health has opened 23 additional COVID-19 test sites at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations across Georgia. A complete list of the testing sites can be found at this link.

Sharecare has entered a partnership with Augusta University and AU Health to support Gov. Brian Kemp’s efforts to bolster testing, and keep Georgians informed with localized updates and resources for COVID-19 through Well-Being Georgia. The site includes a directory of testing sites, interactive map of confirmed cases, access to AU’s telehealth service, guidance on latest local policies, and other tools to to manage personal well-being.