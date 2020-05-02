Coronavirus Update – May 2: Cases top 28k; Thunderbirds, Blue Angels fly over; APD reports six with virus

The Georgia Department of Public Health reports that the number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the state has increased to 28,332 on Saturday, while the death toll stands at 1,174.

U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels and the U.S. Air Force’s Thunderbirds performed a Downtown fly over this afternoon to honor COVID-19 frontline healthcare workers. The aerial display brought city residents to their balconies, rooftops, and to Piedmont Park, where large crowds gathered for the event. Social media was abuzz with concerns about the lack of social distancing and masks at the park and on the Atlanta BeltLine trails, while #PIedmontPark was trending on Twitter after videos were posted of large, unmasked crowds in the park and on the sidewalks.

The Atlanta Police Department currently has five officers and one civilian employee out sick with COVID-19, according to a weekly APD update. Eight other officers who previously tested positive for the disease recovered and are back at work, according to the report. APD said that property crime and violent crime continue to trend downward during the pandemic. However, domestic violence reports have increased. For March and April, APD received 334 domestic violence cases, up from 227 during the same months in 2019.