Coronavirus Update – May 10: Cases near 33.5k; testing expands; Goodwill to reopen stores

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 stands at 33,476 and the death toll at 1,405, according to to the evening report from the Georgia Department of Public Health. In the last 48 hours, the number of cases has risen by 1,305 with 66 additional deaths.

COVID-19 testing is now available to all Georgians, with or without symptoms, by appointment at sites run by public health officials, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. DPH says there are more than 65 testing collection sites around the state, and 30 mobile ones. They include some locations in Atlanta and Dunwoody. For information about sites and scheduling a test through a local public health department, see the DPH website at dph.georgia.gov.

On Wednesday, May 13, Goodwill of North Georgia will reopen all remaining locations, but is asking people who wish to donate items to hold their donations for an additional week. With the health and safety of employees and guests as the highest priority, locations will feature new and enhanced safety measures. Stores will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week and career centers will open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The organization will resume acceptance of donations at stores and attended donation centers on May 18 through a no-contact donation process. Location closures began March 23, and Goodwill of North Georgia’s 100-plus locations remained closed for several weeks without a single layoff. For safety measures being instituted by the stores, visit?goodwillng.org/coronavirus-response.