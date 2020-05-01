Coronavirus Update – May 1: Cases near 27.5k; Blue Angels and Thunderbirds fly over set; feeding hospitality workers

The Georgia Department of Public Health reports this evening that 33 more Georgians have died from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours bringing the death toll to 1,165. The number of confirmed cases is now 27,492.

The U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels and the U.S. Air Force’s Thunderbirds will perform a Downtown fly over to honor COVID-19 frontline healthcare workers on Saturday, May 1, at 1:35 p.m. The event will last about 25 minutes as the planes zoom from Marietta to Newnan with a loop around Downtown. The pilots will do similar flyovers in Baltimore and Washington D.C. on Saturday.

#ATLFAMILYMEAL, the nonprofit initiative to feed and support hospitality workers in the city, has delivered more than 15,000 meals to workers who are experiencing joblessness and facing hunger as a result of the COVID-19 crisis. Hospitality workers in need from over 200 restaurants, breweries, and hospitality businesses – with more joining each week – are part of #ATLFAMILYMEAL’s meal delivery network and include staff from Atlanta Marriott Gateway, Banshee, Butcher & Brew, C. Ellet’s, Cafe Intermezzo, Eugene Kitchen, Farm Burger, Holeman & Finch, Lyla Lila, Monday Night Brewing, Wild Heaven Beer, Wrecking Bar Brew Pub, Empire State South, Sweet Auburn BBQ, Minero, and many more.