Coronavirus Briefs: YMCA reopens, feeding healthcare workers, community donations, and more

Editor’s Note: INtown receives dozens of press releases daily concerning COVID-19 related news and events. We’ve rounded up those of interest to our coverage area.

The YMCA of Metro Atlanta has begun a phased approach to opening its metro Atlanta. locations. There will be temperature checks, social distancing, and masks will be required. All activities will be limited to individual workouts with trained staff positioned to monitor and enforce social distancing. Starting May 18, lap swim, group exercise and select tennis facilities will be available by online reservation. As operations normalize, the Y will pivot to phase two in mid-June, which includes re-opening additional areas within Y facilities for broader use. Already open: Carl E. Sanders YMCA and East Lake Family YMCA Opening May 25: The Villages at Carver Family YMCA and Arthur M. Blank Youth YMCA. Opening June 1: South DeKalb Family YMCA and Decatur Family YMCA. For more information, visit https://ymcaatlanta.org/.

Hopkins and Company is providing complimentary meals to hospitality and food industry workers impacted by COVID-19 through its newly launched nonprofit arm, Good Food Works Foundation, The restaurant group will have a pop-up at Colony Square over the next two Sundays (May 17 and 24) from 4 to 6 p.m. Individuals in need can stop by The Front Loop along Peachtree Street to pick up food.

Global biopharma company UCB, with U.S. headquarters in Atlanta, and local restaurant Lazy Betty, are helping to deliver healthy, gourmet meals to Grady Memorial Hospital healthcare workers throughout the month of May. In addition to supporting meals for healthcare workers, UCB has also donated to community efforts in Atlanta, as well as encouraged employees to take advantage of up to 32 hours paid-time-off to volunteer in support of COVID response.

Atlanta-based accounting firm Terminus is holding an employee fundraiser for ATLFAMILYMEAL, the nonprofit initiative to support hospitality workers in need. The company will match up to $5,000 in contributions. Since debuting in March, ATLFAMILYMEAL has delivered more than 25,000 meals to hospitality workers from over 200 metro Atlanta restaurants, breweries, and hospitality businesses.

SK Innovation has made a $400,000 donation to support Augusta University and Augusta University Health’s response and associated expenses pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic. Specifically, the SK innovation gift will be used to support expenses associated with physicians at the Medical College of Georgia, the state’s only public medical school, and health care providers at AU Health providing free virtual telehealth COVID-19 screening visits through the AU Health ExpressCare app and testing through eleven drive-thru specimen collection locations statewide.

The East Lake Foundation has announced a $30,000 donation from the Greater Atlanta COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund, a joint effort from the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta and United Way of Greater Atlanta. These funds will benefit the East Lake COVID-19 Relief Fund and the Drew Charter School Opportunity Fund for COVID-19 relief. This donation will provide $22,500 for immediate support for families at The Villages of East Lake Apartments experiencing economic hardship as a result of COVID-19 and $7,500 to support Drew Charter School families who are struggling during this trying time.

Nonprofit Frontline Foods Atlanta, which is paying local restaurants to make and deliver meals to healthcare workers on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic, announced that the cast of Georgia-filmed Netflix series “Ozark” sponsored lunch for frontline workers on May 15 at Grady Hospital, Emory Johns Creek and Greater Atlanta Women’s Healthcare at Emory Midtown. Their donated funds went directly to Sweet Auburn BBQ, Corporate Caterers and Supreme Burger. The cast of CBS series “All Rise” donated for lunch from Sweet Auburn BBQ and dinner from Salaryman on May 16 for the healthcare workers at University Hospital Emory Main Campus.