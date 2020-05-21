City approves resolution on closing streets to vehicles and opening them for pedestrians, cyclists

The Atlanta City Council unanimously approved a resolution May 18 requesting that the Commissioner of the Atlanta Department of Transportation (ADOT) close select streets and/or traffic lanes to vehicular traffic and open them to pedestrians and cyclists.

Councilmember Amir Farokhi, who introduced the bill along with Councilmembers Natalyn Archibong and Jennifer Ide, said the bill is an important public safety measure during the ongoing pandemic.

“Traffic is down, walking and biking are up, and folks need more space to move around safely,” Farokhi said. “Opening up select streets for pedestrians and cyclists during the pandemic makes smarter use of our public space and allows for social distancing. This resolution urges our Department of Transportation to act to meet the moment for public safety and enjoyment of the city.”

The bill gives Neighborhood Planning Units (NPUs) the opportunity to weigh in on street closures in their jurisdiction. It also asks that ADOT Commissioner Josh Rowan look for “long-term opportunities to repurpose streets and lanes” beyond the immediate crisis.

“The pandemic presents an opportunity to rethink how we allocate street space and what we want our city experience to be. This opportunity has been embraced by cities near and far, large and small, and, if we are serious about evolving into a city where it’s safer to walk and bike, we should be acting with more urgency and creativity right now,” Farokhi said. “I think we all want a city that’s safe for all of us, especially right now.”

The bill was sent to Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms for her signature.

The resolution coincides with Atlanta Streets Alive marking its 10th anniversary this month. Created by the Atlanta Bicycle Coalition, Atlanta Streets Alive regularly hosts events closing the city’s main streets to vehicles and opening them to pedestrians and cyclists.