Buyer’s Market: New townhomes, condos, & single-family homes available with low interest rates

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, new townhomes. condos, and single-family homes are in search of buyers looking to take advantage of historically low interest rates.

Two Hedgewood Homes (hedgewoodhomes.com) neighborhoods – Southerland and Summerhill – have also seen an increase in sales. Home sizes range from two- and three-story layouts and come with an on-site professional gardener to maintain each home’s garden. With prices starting in the $400,000s, the Southerland community in Lake Claire is also close to Candler Park, Edgewood, Inman Park, and Decatur. The Summerhill development, with homes beginning in the $300,000s, is part of the redevelopment of the historic Summerhill neighborhood, with an extension of the Georgia State University campus, new homes, retails, restaurants, offices and more.

The Brightstar Team | COMPASS has three communities on the market right now – Elle at Oakhurst, The Row on Wylie, and Vernon in Ormewood Park – and are working to make viewing and buying the home as easy and safe as possible. You can take a virtual tour with an agent or get a private walk-thru depending on the community.

Currently under construction, the townhomes and single-family homes at Elle at Oakhurst (ElleAtOakhurst.com) in Decatur range in price from the $700,000s to $1 million. Several of the townhomes offer live/work options with retail on the first floor. Homes feature front porches and oversized screened-in outdoor living spaces. Spacious plans feature five bedrooms, four baths and two-car garages with kitchens adjoining to the living room with fireplace and owner’s suites with sitting rooms that open to screened porches.

Nestled between Reynoldstown and Edgewood at 1194 Wylie Street, The Row on Wylie (TheRowOnWylie.com) features five townhomes offering1,689 square feet with three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and one-car garages. Notable appointments include open-concept living areas, kitchens with 42-inch painted cabinets, quartz countertops throughout and stainless-steel Whirlpool kitchen appliances, rooftop terraces, rear balconies, hardwood floors, and dual sinks in the owner’s suite bath. There are also rooftop decks and common area greenspace. The townhomes are priced from the $400,000s.

Priced from the low $600,000s, Vernon (OwnVernon.com) is located in Ormewood Park and offers 20 homes just steps from the Atlanta BeltLine, Glenwood Park and the Memorial Drive Corridor. Homes are arranged in a horseshoe layout facing a centrally located community pocket park. The homes range in size from 1,724 to 2,433 square feet with three-to-four bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths.

Kolter Urban has broken ground and started construction on Graydon Buckhead (thegraydon.com), a 22-story condo tower with 47 units. Offering views of Buckhead, Midtown, and Downtown, the project will offer two- and three-bedroom homes, ranging from just over 2,100 to 3,600 square feet, in addition to one 5,850 square-foot four-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bath penthouse. Pricing starts at $1.6 million.

Seven88 West Midtown (788WestMidtown.com), the tallest high-rise development in West Midtown at 22 stories, has 279 residences with resort-style, luxurious amenities and curated interiors. Each unit – with studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom options – has sweeping skyline views with floor-to-ceiling windows priced from the mid-$300,000s to $1 million-plus.

Compass Development Marketing Group and Dezhu US have announced the completion of J5 (OwnJ5.com), a luxury condominium community at the corner of Juniper and 5th Street in Midtown. The six-story, 150-home complex offers large terraces, community spaces, pool courtyard with an outdoor kitchen, club room, garden courtyard, rooftop lounge, 24-hour security, one-story private gated parking and two boardrooms fully equipped with AV equipment to provide meeting space for homeowners who work from home. Home prices begin in the low $600s with a variety of two bedroom homes.