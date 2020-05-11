Atlanta Streets Alive to hold virtual 10th anniversary celebration on May 20

The Atlanta Bicycle Coalition will hold a virtual 10th anniversary celebration for Atlanta Streets Alive on May 20 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

During the event, which will be held online at AtlantaStreetsAlive.com, ABC will announce its 2020 program and future plans, which includes increasing frequency for the open streets initiative. There will also be messages from the founders and key supporters and the unveiling of a commemorative t-shirt to help fund future Atlanta Streets Alive events.

“Since the very first route, Atlanta Streets Alive has provided first-hand experiences of what corridors designed for cars would be like if they were reclaimed for people” said Rebecca Serna, executive director of Atlanta Bicycle Coalition. “Over the last decade,

the demand for streets that let people move safely, easily, and sustainably has increased dramatically. We look forward to further championing safe and complete streets to create a more inclusive and thriving Atlanta.”

ABC is encouraging Atlantans to post their favorite Atlanta Streets Alive photos on Twitter and Instagram with the #AtlantaStreetsAlive hashtag and a sentence about how this

initiative has changed the way they experience the city.

ABC launched Atlanta Streets Alive in 2010 to show residents how activity and people-filled parts of the city could transform streets originally designed around automobiles. The program was inspired by an international open streets movement that aims to reclaim urban corridors by closing them to motorized traffic to promote healthy

living, strengthen local businesses and provide sustainable transportation options.

Since then, Atlanta Streets Alive has grown from a one-mile pilot event on Edgewood Avenue during its first year to multiple programs every year, drawing up to 100,000 people on average. To date, Atlanta Bicycle Coalition has hosted 29 Atlanta Streets Alive events with over 1.5 million participants on 83 miles of city streets.

For more details and to join the virtual event, please visit AtlantaStreetsAlive.com

or the Facebook event page.