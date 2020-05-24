Atlanta Public Schools to provide limited meal program in June

Atlanta Public Schools and partner organizations will provide limited meals on three Mondays in June as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

APS and Southwest Foodservice Excellence, its food service vendor, created a massive free-meal program in March as the coronavirus pandemic closed the district. That program in its various forms served 160,000 meals a week, according to APS. That program ended May 18. The limited summer-break replacement is projected to serve 60,000 meals.

On June 1, 8 and 15, the new program will provide five-day meal packs through the partner organizations Horizons, Breakthrough and the Boys and Girls Club, to be distributed to families enrolled in their food programs.

In addition, the student meal program for designed English for Speakers of Other Languages communities in Buckhead’s North Atlanta Cluster and the Grady Cluster will resume on those days through LaAmistad. Grocery distribution to those families ended May 19, but APS says plans are in the works with additional partners for summer groceries for approximately 1,000 ESOL families across the district.

For more information, see the APS website here.